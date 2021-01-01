Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 675 vs Dimensity 900 – what's better?

Snapdragon 675 vs Dimensity 900

Snapdragon 675
VS
Dimensity 900
Snapdragon 675
Dimensity 900

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 11 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 9 score – 429K vs 237K
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
  • Supports 23% higher memory bandwidth (18.4 against 14.9 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 675
vs
Dimensity 900

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 675
237127
Dimensity 900 +81%
429840
CPU 112395 115686
GPU 56069 119156
Memory 34800 80995
UX 28600 106823
Total score 237127 429840
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 675
1408
Dimensity 900 +55%
2189
Image compression 97.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.6 images/s -
Speech recognition 26.8 words/s -
Machine learning 23.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 14.4 images/s -
HTML 5 1.92 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 507.1 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 675 and Dimensity 900

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 16 KB -
L2 cache 256 KB -
Process 11 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 10 billion
TDP 6 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 96 48
FLOPS 328.2 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 18.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2018 May 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM675 MT6877
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site

