Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 675 vs Helio G25 – what's better?

Snapdragon 675 vs Helio G25

Snapdragon 675
VS
Helio G25
Snapdragon 675
Helio G25

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
  • Performs 7.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 238K vs 94K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 675
vs
Helio G25

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 675 +152%
238590
Helio G25
94631
CPU 112395 36605
GPU 56069 12376
Memory 34800 24580
UX 28600 20429
Total score 238590 94631
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 675 +213%
426
Helio G25
136
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 675 +194%
1402
Helio G25
477
Image compression 97.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.6 images/s -
Speech recognition 26.8 words/s -
Machine learning 23.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 14.4 images/s -
HTML 5 1.92 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 507.1 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 675 and Helio G25

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 16 KB -
L2 cache 256 KB -
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 328.2 Gigaflops 41.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2018 June 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM675 MT6762G
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site MediaTek Helio G25 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 730G
2. Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 665
3. Snapdragon 675 and Helio G95
4. Snapdragon 675 and Dimensity 700
5. Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 710
6. Helio G25 and Snapdragon 720G
7. Helio G25 and Exynos 9611
8. Helio G25 and Helio P22
9. Helio G25 and Helio G90T
10. Helio G25 and Snapdragon 460

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G25 and Snapdragon 675, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish