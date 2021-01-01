Snapdragon 675 vs Helio G25
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
14
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
23
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Performs 7.9x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 238K vs 94K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
- Announced 1-year and 9-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|112395
|36605
|GPU
|56069
|12376
|Memory
|34800
|24580
|UX
|28600
|20429
|Total score
|238590
|94631
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 675 +213%
426
136
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 675 +194%
1402
477
|Image compression
|97.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14.6 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|26.8 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|23.2 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|14.4 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.92 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|507.1 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 675 and Helio G25
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|700-750 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|96
|64
|FLOPS
|328.2 Gigaflops
|41.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM675
|MT6762G
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
|MediaTek Helio G25 official site
