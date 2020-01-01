Snapdragon 675 vs Helio G35
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
27
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Performs 6x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows significantly better (up to 90%) AnTuTu 8 score – 206K vs 109K
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Announced 1-year and 9-months later
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 675 +143%
427
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 675 +40%
1410
1006
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 675 +90%
206768
109082
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 675 and Helio G35
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|700-750 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|328.2 Gigaflops
|54.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|-
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM675
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
