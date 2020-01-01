Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 675 vs Helio G35 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
  • Performs 6x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows significantly better (up to 90%) AnTuTu 8 score – 206K vs 109K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 675 +143%
427
Helio G35
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 675 +40%
1410
Helio G35
1006
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 675 +90%
206768
Helio G35
109082

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 675 and Helio G35

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 16 KB -
L2 cache 256 KB -
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 328.2 Gigaflops 54.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs - AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced October 2018 June 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM675 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site MediaTek Helio G35 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G35 and Snapdragon 675, or ask any questions
