Snapdragon 675 vs Helio G88

Snapdragon 675
VS
Helio G88
Snapdragon 675
Helio G88

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 201K vs 192K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 675
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 675 +4%
201121
Helio G88
192977
CPU 89639 74619
GPU 28104 33985
Memory 43782 42103
UX 37767 43577
Total score 201121 192977
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 675 +23%
412
Helio G88
335
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 675 +7%
1376
Helio G88
1290
Image compression 97.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.6 images/s -
Speech recognition 26.8 words/s -
Machine learning 23.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 14.4 images/s -
HTML 5 1.92 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 507.1 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 675 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 16 KB -
L2 cache 256 KB -
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 328.2 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2018 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM675 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

