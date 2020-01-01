Snapdragon 675 vs Helio P22
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Battery life
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1401
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
207848
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|700-750 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|FLOPS
|-
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|May 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM675
|MT6762R
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
