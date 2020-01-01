Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 675 vs Helio P22 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 675
207848
Helio P22
н/д

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 16 KB -
L2 cache 256 KB -
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz 650 MHz
Cores - 2
FLOPS - 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 CorePilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2018 May 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM675 MT6762R
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site MediaTek Helio P22 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P22 and Snapdragon 675 or ask any questions
