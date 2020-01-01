Snapdragon 675 vs Helio P95
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P95 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
- Announced 1 year and 4 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~29%)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 675 +7%
427
399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1401
Helio P95 +8%
1512
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
207848
Helio P95 +2%
212025
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|700-750 MHz
|970 MHz
|Cores
|-
|3
|FLOPS
|-
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|February 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM675
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
|MediaTek Helio P95 official site
Cast your vote
23 (82.1%)
5 (17.9%)
Total votes: 28
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs Snapdragon 675
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 vs Snapdragon 675
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs Snapdragon 675
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs Snapdragon 675
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs Snapdragon 675
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 vs MediaTek Helio P95
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs MediaTek Helio P95
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs MediaTek Helio P95
- MediaTek Helio G90T vs Helio P95