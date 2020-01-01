Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 675 vs Helio P95 – what's better?

Snapdragon 675 vs Helio P95

Snapdragon 675
VS
Helio P95

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P95 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
  • Announced 1 year and 4 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~29%)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 675
1401
Helio P95 +8%
1512
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 675
207848
Helio P95 +2%
212025

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 675 and Helio P95

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 16 KB -
L2 cache 256 KB -
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 PowerVR GM9446
Architecture Adreno 600 PowerVR Rogue
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz 970 MHz
Cores - 3
FLOPS - 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 APU 2.0
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2018 February 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM675 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site MediaTek Helio P95 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
23 (82.1%)
5 (17.9%)
Total votes: 28

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P95 and Snapdragon 675 or ask any questions
