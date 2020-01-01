Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 675 vs Snapdragon 450 – what's better?

Snapdragon 675 vs Snapdragon 450

Snapdragon 675
Snapdragon 675
VS
Snapdragon 450
Snapdragon 450

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 207K vs 88K
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Announced 1 year and 4 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 675 +136%
207848
Snapdragon 450
88067

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 450

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 16 KB -
L2 cache 256 KB -
Process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Adreno 506
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz 600-650 MHz
Number of ALUs - 96
FLOPS - 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE X9
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced October 2018 June 2017
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM675 SDM450
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 450 and Snapdragon 675 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish