Snapdragon 675 vs Snapdragon 480
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Announced 2-years and 3-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
- Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 8 score – 244K vs 203K
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|89639
|-
|GPU
|28104
|-
|Memory
|43782
|-
|UX
|37767
|-
|Total score
|203894
|244695
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
420
Multi-Core Score
1402
|Image compression
|97.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14.6 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|26.8 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|23.2 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|14.4 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.92 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|507.1 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 480
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|11 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|6 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|700-750 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|328.2 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|-
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM675
|SM4350
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
