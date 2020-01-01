Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 675 vs Snapdragon 630 – what's better?

Snapdragon 675 vs Snapdragon 630

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
  • Announced 1 year and 6 months later
  • Supports 40% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 10.66 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 630

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 16 KB -
L2 cache 256 KB 1 MB
Process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Adreno 508
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz 850 MHz
Number of ALUs - 96
FLOPS - 163 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 10.66 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Hexagon 642
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE X12
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced October 2018 May 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM675 SDM630
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 675 or ask any questions
