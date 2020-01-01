Snapdragon 675 vs Snapdragon 660
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Announced 1 year and 6 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 207K vs 157K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 675 +26%
427
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 675 +6%
1401
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 675 +32%
207848
157824
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|1 MB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1.75 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|700-750 MHz
|850 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|May 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM675
|SDM660
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
