Snapdragon 675 vs Snapdragon 670
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 8 score – 207K vs 177K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 675 +22%
427
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 675 +6%
1401
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 675 +17%
207848
177622
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|11 nanometers
|10 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|Adreno 615
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|700-750 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|350 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM675
|SDM670
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
