Snapdragon 678 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
45
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 4-years and 4-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 16 nm)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 8 score – 252K vs 217K
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
445
A10 Fusion +76%
785
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1400
A10 Fusion +1%
1411
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
217188
A10 Fusion +16%
252981
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3.3 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|96
|196
|FLOPS
|354 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|-
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM678
|-
