Snapdragon 678 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
51
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Announced 3-years and 4-months later
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 8 score – 319K vs 217K
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
445
A11 Bionic +111%
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1400
A11 Bionic +69%
2365
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
217188
A11 Bionic +47%
319605
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|8 MB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|354 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|-
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM678
|-
