We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Announced 3-years and 4-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 8 score – 319K vs 217K
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 11 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 678
445
A11 Bionic +111%
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 678
1400
A11 Bionic +69%
2365
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 678
217188
A11 Bionic +47%
319605

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 678 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2000 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 16 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 256 KB 8 MB
Process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion
TDP 6 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 800 MHz -
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 96 -
FLOPS 354 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs - AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM678 -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Snapdragon 678, or ask any questions
