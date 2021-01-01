Snapdragon 678 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
72
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 71%) AnTuTu 8 score – 408K vs 238K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
- Performs 58% better in floating-point computations
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|97104
|129259
|GPU
|41456
|148052
|Memory
|48230
|56934
|UX
|48145
|63018
|Total score
|238888
|408136
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
523
A12 Bionic +118%
1138
Multi-Core Score
1499
A12 Bionic +97%
2949
|Image compression
|-
|131.35 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|17.45 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|70.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|58.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|17.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.17 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|670.45 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|41 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Fortnite
|24 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|54 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|14 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|48 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 678 and A12 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|8 MB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|354 Gigaflops
|560 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|September 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM678
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 official site
|-
