We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 71%) AnTuTu 8 score – 408K vs 238K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
  • Performs 58% better in floating-point computations
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 678
vs
A12 Bionic

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 678
238888
A12 Bionic +71%
408136
CPU 97104 129259
GPU 41456 148052
Memory 48230 56934
UX 48145 63018
Total score 238888 408136

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 678
523
A12 Bionic +118%
1138
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 678
1499
A12 Bionic +97%
2949
Image compression - 131.35 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 17.45 images/s
Speech recognition - 70.4 words/s
Machine learning - 58.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 17.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.17 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 670.45 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 41 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Fortnite 24 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 54 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Genshin Impact 14 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 48 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 678 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 16 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 256 KB 8 MB
Process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP 6 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 800 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 96 -
FLOPS 354 Gigaflops 560 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 September 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM678 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 official site -

