We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Has 6 more cores
  • Announced 5-years and 4-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 217K vs 170K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 678
445
Apple A9 +24%
551
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 678 +40%
1400
Apple A9
1001
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 678 +28%
217188
Apple A9
170021

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 678 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 2000 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 16 KB -
L2 cache 256 KB 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 800 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 96 192
FLOPS 354 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs - AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 September 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM678 -

