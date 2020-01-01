Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 678 vs Kirin 710A – what's better?

Snapdragon 678 vs Kirin 710A

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 8 score – 217K vs 159K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 678 +39%
445
Kirin 710A
319
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 678 +20%
1400
Kirin 710A
1169
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 678 +36%
217188
Kirin 710A
159937

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 678 and Kirin 710A

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 16 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 256 KB 512 KB
Process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 800 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 354 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs - AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 June 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM678 -

