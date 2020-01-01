Snapdragon 678 vs Kirin 810
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
50
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
38
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
74
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
53
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
- Performs 56% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 325K vs 217K
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
445
Kirin 810 +37%
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1400
Kirin 810 +45%
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
217188
Kirin 810 +50%
325173
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|1 MB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|820 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|354 Gigaflops
|551 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|-
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|June 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM678
|-
