We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
  • Performs 56% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 325K vs 217K
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 678
445
Kirin 810 +37%
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 678
1400
Kirin 810 +45%
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 678
217188
Kirin 810 +50%
325173

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 678 and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 16 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 256 KB 1 MB
Process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 800 MHz 820 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 96 96
FLOPS 354 Gigaflops 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs - AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 June 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM678 -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 810 and Snapdragon 678, or ask any questions
