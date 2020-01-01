Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 678 vs Kirin 820 – what's better?

Snapdragon 678 vs Kirin 820

Snapdragon 678
Snapdragon 678
VS
Kirin 820
Kirin 820

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 820 (Mali-G57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 9-months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 820
  • Supports 113% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 8 score – 377K vs 217K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
  • Performs 64% better in floating-point computations
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 678
445
Kirin 820 +45%
646
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 678
1400
Kirin 820 +76%
2464
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 678
217188
Kirin 820 +74%
377501

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 678 and Kirin 820

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 16 KB -
L2 cache 256 KB -
Process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Mali-G57 MP6
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 800 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 96 96
FLOPS 354 Gigaflops 579 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs - AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 22
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced December 2020 March 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM678 -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 and Snapdragon 675
2. HiSilicon Kirin 820 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
3. HiSilicon Kirin 820 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
4. HiSilicon Kirin 820 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
5. HiSilicon Kirin 820 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
6. HiSilicon Kirin 820 and Kirin 810

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 820 and Snapdragon 678, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish