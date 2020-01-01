Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 678 vs Kirin 960 – what's better?

Snapdragon 678 vs Kirin 960

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Announced 4-years and 3-months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 16 nm)
  • Performs 26% better in floating-point computations
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Supports 93% higher memory bandwidth (28.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 678 +16%
445
Kirin 960
383
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 678
1400
Kirin 960 +15%
1613
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 678
217188
Kirin 960
217454

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 678 and Kirin 960

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 16 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 256 KB 4 MB
Process 11 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 800 MHz 1037 MHz
Execution units 2 8
Shading units 96 128
FLOPS 354 Gigaflops 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs - AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 October 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM678 -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 960 and Snapdragon 678, or ask any questions
