Snapdragon 678 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
40
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 3-years and 4-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 234K vs 217K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 678 +15%
445
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 678 +2%
1400
1373
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
217188
Kirin 970 +8%
234732
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|2 MB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|746 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|12
|Shading units
|96
|192
|FLOPS
|354 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|-
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM678
|-
