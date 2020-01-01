Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 678 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

Snapdragon 678 vs Kirin 970

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 3-years and 4-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 234K vs 217K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 678 +15%
445
Kirin 970
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 678 +2%
1400
Kirin 970
1373
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 678
217188
Kirin 970 +8%
234732

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 678 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 16 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 256 KB 2 MB
Process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 6 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 800 MHz 746 MHz
Execution units 2 12
Shading units 96 192
FLOPS 354 Gigaflops 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs - 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced December 2020 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM678 -

