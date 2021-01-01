Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 678 vs Kirin 980 – what's better?

Snapdragon 678 vs Kirin 980

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Supports 113% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 8 score – 406K vs 238K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 678
238888
Kirin 980 +70%
406054
CPU 97104 134572
GPU 41456 135339
Memory 48230 65549
UX 48145 67634
Total score 238888 406054

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 678
523
Kirin 980 +34%
703
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 678
1499
Kirin 980 +66%
2486
Image compression - 123.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 20.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 47.2 words/s
Machine learning - 47.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 23.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.39 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 655 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 41 FPS
[Low]		 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Medium]		 39 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 24 FPS
[Low]		 28 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends 54 FPS
[Low]		 51 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Medium]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 14 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 48 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
1080 x 2400		 Huawei Nova 5T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 678 and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 16 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 256 KB 512 KB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP 6 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 800 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 2 10
Shading units 96 160
FLOPS 354 Gigaflops 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced December 2020 August 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM678 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 980 and Snapdragon 678, or ask any questions
