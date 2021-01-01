Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 678 vs Kirin 990 (4G) – what's better?

Snapdragon 678 vs Kirin 990 (4G)

Snapdragon 678
VS
Kirin 990 (4G)
Snapdragon 678
Kirin 990 (4G)

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
  • Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 113% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 437K vs 238K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 678
vs
Kirin 990 (4G)

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 678
238888
Kirin 990 (4G) +83%
437410
CPU 97104 138017
GPU 41456 145170
Memory 48230 98516
UX 48145 55324
Total score 238888 437410

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 678
1499
Kirin 990 (4G) +105%
3080
Image compression - 148.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 23.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 54.1 words/s
Machine learning - 55.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 28.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.13 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 797.5 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 41 FPS
[Low]		 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Medium]		 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 24 FPS
[Low]		 29 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends 54 FPS
[Low]		 55 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Medium]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 14 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 48 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
1080 x 2400		 Huawei Mate 30 Pro
1146 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 678 and Kirin 990 (4G)

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 16 KB -
L2 cache 256 KB 512 KB
Process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8 billion
TDP 6 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 800 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 16
Shading units 96 256
FLOPS 354 Gigaflops 768 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced December 2020 October 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM678 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site

