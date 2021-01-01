Snapdragon 678 vs Dimensity 1000
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.87 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 9 score – 445K vs 269K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|100202
|141266
|GPU
|42901
|146104
|Memory
|50539
|84463
|UX
|75721
|69537
|Total score
|269728
|445954
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
536
Dimensity 1000 +27%
679
Multi-Core Score
1556
Dimensity 1000 +88%
2929
|Image compression
|102.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14.5 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|27.8 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|23.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|13.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.05 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|527.2 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|41 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Fortnite
|24 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|54 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|14 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|48 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 678 and Dimensity 1000
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|Mali-G77 MP9
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|845 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|9
|Shading units
|96
|144
|FLOPS
|354 Gigaflops
|800 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|29.87 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|November 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM6150-AC
|MT6889
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site
