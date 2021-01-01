Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 678 vs Dimensity 1000 – what's better?

Snapdragon 678 vs Dimensity 1000

Snapdragon 678
VS
Dimensity 1000
Snapdragon 678
Dimensity 1000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
  • Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.87 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 9 score – 445K vs 269K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 678
vs
Dimensity 1000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 678
269728
Dimensity 1000 +65%
445954
CPU 100202 141266
GPU 42901 146104
Memory 50539 84463
UX 75721 69537
Total score 269728 445954
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 102.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.5 images/s -
Speech recognition 27.8 words/s -
Machine learning 23.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 13.7 images/s -
HTML 5 2.05 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 527.2 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 41 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Fortnite 24 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 54 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Genshin Impact 14 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 48 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 678 and Dimensity 1000

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 16 KB -
L2 cache 256 KB -
Process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 6 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Mali-G77 MP9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 845 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 96 144
FLOPS 354 Gigaflops 800 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 25MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 November 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM6150-AC MT6889
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site

Comments

