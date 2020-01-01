Snapdragon 678 vs Dimensity 1000L
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 8 score – 338K vs 217K
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1400
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
217188
Dimensity 1000L +56%
338231
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|9
|Shading units
|96
|144
|FLOPS
|354 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|-
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|Mediatek M70
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|November 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM678
|MT6885Z
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site
