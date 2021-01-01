Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 678 vs Dimensity 1200 – what's better?

Snapdragon 678 vs Dimensity 1200

Snapdragon 678
VS
Dimensity 1200
Snapdragon 678
Dimensity 1200

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 238K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 11 nm)
  • 36% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 678
vs
Dimensity 1200

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 678
238348
Dimensity 1200 +165%
631779
CPU 97104 -
GPU 41456 212809
Memory 48230 -
UX 48145 -
Total score 238348 631779
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 678
1565
Dimensity 1200 +112%
3318
Image compression 102.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.5 images/s -
Speech recognition 27.8 words/s -
Machine learning 23.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 13.7 images/s -
HTML 5 2.05 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 527.2 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 41 FPS
[Low]		 68 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Medium]		 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite 24 FPS
[Low]		 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 54 FPS
[Low]		 71 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Medium]		 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 14 FPS
[Low]		 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 48 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
1080 x 2400		 Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 678 and Dimensity 1200

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 16 KB -
L2 cache 256 KB -
Process 11 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 6 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 845 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 96 144
FLOPS 354 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 19
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM6150-AC MT6893
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1200 and Snapdragon 678, or ask any questions
