Snapdragon 678 vs Dimensity 720

Snapdragon 678
Snapdragon 678
VS
Dimensity 720
Dimensity 720

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 720 (Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 720
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 8 score – 295K vs 217K
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 678
1400
Dimensity 720 +21%
1700
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 678
217188
Dimensity 720 +36%
295013

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 678 and Dimensity 720

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 16 KB -
L2 cache 256 KB -
Process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 6 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Mali-G57 MC3
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 800 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 96 48
FLOPS 354 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs - AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2020 July 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM678 MT6853V
Official page - MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 720 and Snapdragon 678, or ask any questions
