Snapdragon 678 vs Dimensity 820

Snapdragon 678
VS
Dimensity 820
Snapdragon 678
Dimensity 820

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 820 (Mali-G57 MC5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
  • Announced 7-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • Shows significantly better (up to 71%) AnTuTu 8 score – 407K vs 238K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 678
vs
Dimensity 820

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 678
238888
Dimensity 820 +71%
407371
CPU 97104 123377
GPU 41456 121344
Memory 48230 78912
UX 48145 69403
Total score 238888 407371

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 678
1499
Dimensity 820 +81%
2707

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 41 FPS
[Low]		 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Medium]		 41 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite 24 FPS
[Low]		 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 54 FPS
[Low]		 52 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Medium]		 55 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 14 FPS
[Low]		 35 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 48 FPS
[Ultra]		 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
1080 x 2400		 Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 678 and Dimensity 820

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 16 KB -
L2 cache 256 KB -
Process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 6 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Mali-G57 MC5
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 800 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 5
Shading units 96 80
FLOPS 354 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2020 May 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM678 MT6875
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 official site MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 820 and Snapdragon 678, or ask any questions
