Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 678 vs Dimensity 900 – what's better?

Snapdragon 678 vs Dimensity 900

Snapdragon 678
VS
Dimensity 900
Snapdragon 678
Dimensity 900

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 480K vs 230K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 11 nm)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 678
vs
Dimensity 900

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 678
230193
Dimensity 900 +109%
480083
CPU 97104 -
GPU 41456 -
Memory 48230 -
UX 48145 -
Total score 230193 480083
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 678
1482
Dimensity 900 +43%
2123
Image compression 102.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.5 images/s -
Speech recognition 27.8 words/s -
Machine learning 23.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 13.7 images/s -
HTML 5 2.05 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 527.2 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 41 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Fortnite 24 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 54 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Genshin Impact 14 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 48 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 678 and Dimensity 900

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 16 KB -
L2 cache 256 KB -
Process 11 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 800 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 96 -
FLOPS 354 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 May 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM678 MT6877
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 official site MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 730G vs Snapdragon 678
2. Snapdragon 765G vs Snapdragon 678
3. Snapdragon 665 vs Snapdragon 678
4. Kirin 710F vs Snapdragon 678
5. Helio G90T vs Snapdragon 678
6. Snapdragon 765G vs Dimensity 900
7. Dimensity 800U vs Dimensity 900
8. Snapdragon 888 vs Dimensity 900
9. Kirin 980 vs Dimensity 900
10. Dimensity 1200 vs Dimensity 900

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 900 and Snapdragon 678, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish