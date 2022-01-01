Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 678 vs Helio G37 – what's better?

Snapdragon 678 vs Helio G37

Snapdragon 678
VS
Helio G37
Snapdragon 678
Helio G37

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G37 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • Announced later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G37
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 678
vs
Helio G37

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 101216 -
GPU 51346 -
Memory 48181 -
UX 82701 -
Total score 285490 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 678 +122%
534
Helio G37
241
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 678 +46%
1551
Helio G37
1060
Image compression 102.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.5 images/s -
Speech recognition 27.8 words/s -
Machine learning 23.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 13.7 images/s -
HTML 5 2.05 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 527.2 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Score 482 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 41 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Fortnite 24 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 54 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Genshin Impact 14 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 48 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 678 and Helio G37

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 16 KB -
L2 cache 256 KB -
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 845 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 354 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 25MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2020 January 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM6150-AC MT6765V/CB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G37 and Snapdragon 678, or ask any questions
