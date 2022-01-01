Snapdragon 678 vs Helio G37
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G37 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- Announced later
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G37
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|101216
|-
|GPU
|51346
|-
|Memory
|48181
|-
|UX
|82701
|-
|Total score
|285490
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 678 +122%
534
241
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 678 +46%
1551
1060
|Image compression
|102.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14.5 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|27.8 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|23.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|13.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.05 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|527.2 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|-
|Score
|482
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|41 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Fortnite
|24 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|54 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|14 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|48 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 678 and Helio G37
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|845 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|354 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM6150-AC
|MT6765V/CB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 official site
|-
