We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Performs 6.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Announced 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 8 score – 217K vs 204K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Higher GPU frequency (~19%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 678 +25%
445
Helio G80
356
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 678 +6%
1400
Helio G80
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 678 +6%
217188
Helio G80
204994

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 678 and Helio G80

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 16 KB -
L2 cache 256 KB -
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 800 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 354 Gigaflops 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs - AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 February 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM678 -
Official page - MediaTek Helio G80 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G80 and Snapdragon 678, or ask any questions
