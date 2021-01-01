Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 678 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 8 score – 230K vs 192K
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • Announced 6-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 678
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 678 +19%
230557
Helio G88
192977
CPU 97104 74619
GPU 41456 33985
Memory 48230 42103
UX 48145 43577
Total score 230557 192977
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 678 +59%
531
Helio G88
335
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 678 +19%
1535
Helio G88
1290
Image compression 102.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.5 images/s -
Speech recognition 27.8 words/s -
Machine learning 23.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 13.7 images/s -
HTML 5 2.05 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 527.2 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 41 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Fortnite 24 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 54 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Genshin Impact 14 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 48 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 678 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 16 KB -
L2 cache 256 KB -
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 845 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 354 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 25MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6150-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

