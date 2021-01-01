Snapdragon 678 vs Helio G88
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 8 score – 230K vs 192K
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- Announced 6-months later
Benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|97104
|74619
|GPU
|41456
|33985
|Memory
|48230
|42103
|UX
|48145
|43577
|Total score
|230557
|192977
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 678 +59%
531
335
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 678 +19%
1535
1290
|Image compression
|102.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14.5 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|27.8 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|23.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|13.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.05 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|527.2 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|41 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Fortnite
|24 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|54 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|14 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|48 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|6 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|845 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|354 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6150-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 official site
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
