We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90 (Mali-G76 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 225K vs 217K

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 678
445
Helio G90 +16%
517
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 678
1400
Helio G90 +18%
1649
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 678
217188
Helio G90 +4%
225854

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 16 KB -
L2 cache 256 KB -
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Mali-G76 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 800 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 354 Gigaflops 172.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs - AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 July 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM678 MT6785
Official page - MediaTek Helio G90 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90 and Snapdragon 678, or ask any questions
