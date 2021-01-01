Snapdragon 678 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
41
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
45
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 8 score – 308K vs 238K
- Announced 6-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|97104
|-
|GPU
|41456
|-
|Memory
|48230
|-
|UX
|48145
|-
|Total score
|238348
|308949
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 678 +5%
536
510
Multi-Core Score
1565
Helio G96 +6%
1663
|Image compression
|102.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14.5 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|27.8 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|23.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|13.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.05 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|527.2 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|41 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Fortnite
|24 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|54 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|14 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|48 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 678 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|6 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|845 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|354 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6150-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
