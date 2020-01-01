Snapdragon 678 vs Helio P65
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P65 (Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
22
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Performs 6.3x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
- Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 8 score – 217K vs 186K
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
- Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.41 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 678 +28%
445
348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 678 +10%
1400
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 678 +16%
217188
186971
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|820 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|354 Gigaflops
|56.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|-
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|June 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM678
|-
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio P65 official site
