Snapdragon 678 vs Helio P70

Snapdragon 678
Snapdragon 678
VS
Helio P70
Helio P70

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • Performs 39% better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 8 score – 217K vs 190K
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 678 +48%
445
Helio P70
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 678
1400
Helio P70 +1%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 678 +14%
217188
Helio P70
190638

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 678 and Helio P70

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 16 KB -
L2 cache 256 KB -
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 800 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 96 48
FLOPS 354 Gigaflops 255 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs - AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 October 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM678 -
Official page - MediaTek Helio P70 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P70 and Snapdragon 678, or ask any questions
