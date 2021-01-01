Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 678 vs Snapdragon 439 – what's better?

Snapdragon 678 vs Snapdragon 439

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Performs 7.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 230K vs 95K
  • Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~88%)
  • Announced 2-years and 6-months later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 678 +142%
230557
Snapdragon 439
95199
CPU 97104 41548
GPU 41456 9242
Memory 48230 26677
UX 48145 16356
Total score 230557 95199
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 102.2 Mpixels/s 61.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection 14.5 images/s 8.22 images/s
Speech recognition 27.8 words/s 16.65 words/s
Machine learning 23.7 images/s 11.15 images/s
Camera shooting 13.7 images/s 5.39 images/s
HTML 5 2.05 Mnodes/s 0.85 Mnodes/s
SQLite 527.2 Krows/s 296.65 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 41 FPS
[Low]		 46 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Medium]		 31 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite 24 FPS
[Low]		 21 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 54 FPS
[Low]		 37 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Medium]		 32 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 14 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 48 FPS
[Ultra]		 29 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 678 and Snapdragon 439

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 16 KB -
L2 cache 256 KB -
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Adreno 505
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 845 MHz 450 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 96 96
FLOPS 354 Gigaflops 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 5 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 25MP 1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X6
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2020 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM6150-AC SDM439
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 439 and Snapdragon 678, or ask any questions
