We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Performs 7.4x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 230K vs 95K
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~88%)
- Announced 2-years and 6-months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|97104
|41548
|GPU
|41456
|9242
|Memory
|48230
|26677
|UX
|48145
|16356
|Total score
|230557
|95199
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 678 +200%
531
177
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 678 +92%
1535
800
|Image compression
|102.2 Mpixels/s
|61.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|14.5 images/s
|8.22 images/s
|Speech recognition
|27.8 words/s
|16.65 words/s
|Machine learning
|23.7 images/s
|11.15 images/s
|Camera shooting
|13.7 images/s
|5.39 images/s
|HTML 5
|2.05 Mnodes/s
|0.85 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|527.2 Krows/s
|296.65 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|41 FPS
[Low]
|46 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|31 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|24 FPS
[Low]
|21 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|54 FPS
[Low]
|37 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|32 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|14 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|48 FPS
[Ultra]
|29 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 678 and Snapdragon 439
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|845 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|354 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|5 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM6150-AC
|SDM439
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
