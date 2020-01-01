Snapdragon 678 vs Snapdragon 632
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 217K vs 120K
- Announced 2-years and 6-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 678 +69%
445
264
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 678 +32%
1400
1059
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 678 +80%
217188
120581
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|11 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|7 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|725 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|354 Gigaflops
|124.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|-
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|X9 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM678
|SDM632
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
