Snapdragon 678 vs Snapdragon 636
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Performs 92% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 3-years and 3-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 8 score – 217K vs 148K
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 678 +62%
445
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 678 +24%
1400
1127
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 678 +46%
217188
148984
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|11 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|Adreno 509
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|96
|128
|FLOPS
|354 Gigaflops
|184 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|-
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|October 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM678
|SDM636
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
