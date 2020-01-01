Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 678 vs Snapdragon 670 – what's better?

Snapdragon 678 vs Snapdragon 670

Snapdragon 678
Snapdragon 678
VS
Snapdragon 670
Snapdragon 670

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Announced 2-years and 5-months later
  • Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 8 score – 217K vs 179K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 11 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 678 +21%
217188
Snapdragon 670
179734

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 678 and Snapdragon 670

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 16 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 256 KB -
Process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
TDP 6 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Adreno 615
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 800 MHz 700-750 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 96 128
FLOPS 354 Gigaflops 350 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1600
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs - Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 August 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM678 SDM670
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
4. HiSilicon Kirin 970 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 670 and Snapdragon 678, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish