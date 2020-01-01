Snapdragon 678 vs Snapdragon 670
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Announced 2-years and 5-months later
- Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 8 score – 217K vs 179K
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 678 +29%
445
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 678 +6%
1400
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 678 +21%
217188
179734
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|11 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|TDP
|6 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|Adreno 615
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|96
|128
|FLOPS
|354 Gigaflops
|350 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|-
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM678
|SDM670
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
