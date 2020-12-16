Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 678 vs Snapdragon 675 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 217K vs 206K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 678 +5%
217188
Snapdragon 675
206888

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 678 and Snapdragon 675

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 16 KB 16 KB
L2 cache 256 KB 256 KB
Process 11 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP 6 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Adreno 612
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 800 MHz 700-750 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 96 96
FLOPS 354 Gigaflops 328.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 October 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM678 SDM675
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site

Comments

Chirag 16 December 2020 17:20
Is it 5g?? Bcoz in 2021 5g is must needed everywhere why to stuck on 4g
+4 Reply
nonenone 16 December 2020 16:49
Yeah Qualcomm gone insane
+1 Reply
