We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 5-years and 3-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Performs 41% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 9 score – 302K vs 271K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 680
vs
A10 Fusion

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 680
271775
A10 Fusion +11%
302524
CPU 80369 94978
GPU 49250 92122
Memory 63380 41888
UX 76547 72094
Total score 271775 302524
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 680
377
A10 Fusion +107%
782
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 680 +10%
1559
A10 Fusion
1417
Image compression - 65.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 10.2 images/s
Speech recognition - 26.1 words/s
Machine learning - 27.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 14.3 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.83 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 427.2 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 680
441
A10 Fusion +486%
2583
Stability 99% 62%
Graphics test 2 FPS 15 FPS
Score 441 2583

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 23 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 65 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 62 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Genshin Impact 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 1.05 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2400 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 3.3 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 950 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 128 192
FLOPS 243 Gigaflops 172 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Apple M10
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2021 September 2016
Class Low end Flagship
Model number SM6225 APL1W24
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site -

