Snapdragon 680 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
49
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 5-years and 3-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Performs 41% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 9 score – 302K vs 271K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|80369
|94978
|GPU
|49250
|92122
|Memory
|63380
|41888
|UX
|76547
|72094
|Total score
|271775
|302524
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
377
A10 Fusion +107%
782
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 680 +10%
1559
1417
|Image compression
|-
|65.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|10.2 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|26.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|27.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|14.3 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.83 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|427.2 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|62%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|15 FPS
|Score
|441
|2583
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|23 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|65 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|62 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and A10 Fusion
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 1.05 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3.3 billion
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|128
|192
|FLOPS
|243 Gigaflops
|172 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Apple M10
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|September 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM6225
|APL1W24
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
|-
