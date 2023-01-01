Snapdragon 680 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
50
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Announced 4-years and 2-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
- Has 2 more cores
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 49%) AnTuTu 9 score – 403K vs 271K
- Performs 34% better in floating-point computations
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|80369
|124988
|GPU
|49250
|147976
|Memory
|63380
|61076
|UX
|76547
|66430
|Total score
|271775
|403655
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
377
A11 Bionic +145%
924
Multi-Core Score
1559
A11 Bionic +50%
2341
|Image compression
|-
|122.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|21.6 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|35.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|39.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|21 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.15 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|767.9 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|71%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|20 FPS
|Score
|441
|3420
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|23 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|65 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|62 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and A11 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 1.42 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
|TDP
|-
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|243 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Apple M10
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|September 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM6225
|APL1W72
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
|-
Cast your vote
23 (41.1%)
33 (58.9%)
Total votes: 56