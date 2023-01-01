Snapdragon 680 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
54
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Announced 3-years and 2-months later
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 531K vs 271K
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|80369
|145514
|GPU
|49250
|197436
|Memory
|63380
|73728
|UX
|76547
|110833
|Total score
|271775
|531342
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
377
A12 Bionic +197%
1120
Multi-Core Score
1559
A12 Bionic +88%
2930
|Image compression
|-
|132.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|14.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|67.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|54.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|14.6 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.27 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|745 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|69%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|31 FPS
|Score
|441
|5223
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|23 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|65 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|62 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and A12 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|1125 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|243 Gigaflops
|560 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|Intel XMM 7560
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|September 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM6225
|APL1W81
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
|-
Cast your vote
3 (15%)
17 (85%)
Total votes: 20