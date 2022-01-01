Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 680 vs Google Tensor – what's better?

Snapdragon 680 vs Google Tensor

Snapdragon 680
VS
Google Tensor
Snapdragon 680
Google Tensor

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Google
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.8x) AnTuTu 9 score – 740K vs 264K
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 680
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 680
264727
Google Tensor +180%
740785
CPU 84900 196221
GPU 48305 297786
Memory 65240 107096
UX 68226 143527
Total score 264727 740785
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 680
372
Google Tensor +180%
1042
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 680
1553
Google Tensor +82%
2834

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 680
443
Google Tensor +1299%
6199
Stability 99% 54%
Graphics test 2 FPS 37 FPS
Score 443 6199

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 23 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 65 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 62 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Genshin Impact 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 1114 MHz 848 MHz
Execution units 2 20
Shading units 96 320
FLOPS - 2171 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced October 2021 October 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM6225 S5E9845
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site Google Tensor official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (38.5%)
8 (61.5%)
Total votes: 13

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
2. MediaTek Helio G88 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
3. MediaTek Helio G96 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
4. MediaTek Helio G85 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 vs Google Tensor
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Google Tensor
7. Apple A15 Bionic vs Google Tensor
8. Google Tensor G2 vs Google Tensor
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Google Tensor and Snapdragon 680, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish