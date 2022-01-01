Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 680 vs Dimensity 1300 – what's better?

Snapdragon 680 vs Dimensity 1300

Snapdragon 680
VS
Dimensity 1300
Snapdragon 680
Dimensity 1300

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1300
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 665K vs 264K
  • Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 680
vs
Dimensity 1300

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 680
264727
Dimensity 1300 +152%
665799
CPU 84900 175579
GPU 48305 245229
Memory 65240 114842
UX 68226 131394
Total score 264727 665799
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 680
1553
Dimensity 1300 +105%
3178

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 2 FPS 27 FPS
Score 443 4605

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 23 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 65 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 62 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Genshin Impact 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Dimensity 1300

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
L2 cache - 320 KB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 1114 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 96 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 March 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM6225 MT6893Z
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1300 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (16.7%)
5 (83.3%)
Total votes: 6

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 680 vs Helio G95
2. Snapdragon 680 vs Dimensity 700
3. Snapdragon 680 vs Dimensity 810
4. Snapdragon 680 vs Helio G80
5. Snapdragon 680 vs Helio G99
6. Dimensity 1300 vs Snapdragon 778G
7. Dimensity 1300 vs Dimensity 1200
8. Dimensity 1300 vs Snapdragon 865
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1300 and Snapdragon 680, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish