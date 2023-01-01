Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 680 vs Dimensity 6020 – what's better?

Snapdragon 680 vs Dimensity 6020

Snapdragon 680
VS
Dimensity 6020
Snapdragon 680
Dimensity 6020

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 6020 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6020
  • Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 9 score – 352K vs 271K
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 680
vs
Dimensity 6020

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 680
271775
Dimensity 6020 +30%
352744
CPU 80369 -
GPU 49250 -
Memory 63380 -
UX 76547 -
Total score 271775 352744
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Score 441 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 23 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 65 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 62 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Genshin Impact 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Dimensity 6020

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 243 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 March 2023
Class Low end Low end
Model number SM6225 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

1. Dimensity 700 or Dimensity 6020
2. Snapdragon 695 or Dimensity 6020
3. Dimensity 1080 or Dimensity 6020
4. Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 or Dimensity 6020
5. Exynos 1330 or Dimensity 6020
6. Helio G88 or Snapdragon 680
7. Helio G99 or Snapdragon 680
8. Helio G96 or Snapdragon 680
9. Exynos 1330 or Snapdragon 680
10. Helio G80 or Snapdragon 680
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 6020 and Snapdragon 680, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский