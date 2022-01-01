Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 680 vs Dimensity 720 – what's better?

Snapdragon 680 vs Dimensity 720

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 720 (Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 720
  • Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
  • Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 268K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 680
vs
Dimensity 720

AnTuTu 9

Snapdragon 680
268310
Dimensity 720 +29%
346484
CPU 81885 99354
GPU 48510 84632
Memory 64789 62616
UX 71783 99156
Total score 268310 346484
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 680
1568
Dimensity 720 +10%
1721
Image compression - 98.25 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14.65 images/s
Speech recognition - 31.95 words/s
Machine learning - 27.45 images/s
Camera shooting - 14.85 images/s
HTML 5 - 2 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 513 Krows/s

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 680
443
Dimensity 720 +176%
1222
Stability 98% 97%
Graphics test 2 FPS 7 FPS
Score 443 1222

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 41 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 43 FPS
[High]
Fortnite 23 FPS
[Low]		 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 65 FPS
[Low]		 49 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 62 FPS
[Medium]		 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 26 FPS
[Low]		 30 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 30 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400		 Realme V3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC3
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 600 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 96 48
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced October 2021 July 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6225 MT6853V
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site

