Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 680 vs Dimensity 7200 – what's better?

Snapdragon 680 vs Dimensity 7200

Snapdragon 680
VS
Dimensity 7200
Snapdragon 680
Dimensity 7200

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 802K vs 268K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 680
vs
Dimensity 7200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 680
268784
Dimensity 7200 +198%
802255
CPU 82218 -
GPU 50002 -
Memory 67147 -
UX 69303 -
Total score 268784 802255
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Score 442 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 23 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 65 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 62 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Genshin Impact 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Dimensity 7200

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G610 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 1114 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 96 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 MediaTek APU 650
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 February 2023
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM6225 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and MediaTek Helio G95
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and MediaTek Dimensity 700
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and MediaTek Dimensity 810
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and MediaTek Helio G80
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and MediaTek Helio G99
6. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
7. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 and MediaTek Dimensity 9000
8. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
9. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
10. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 and MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 7200 and Snapdragon 680, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish