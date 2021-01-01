Snapdragon 680 vs Dimensity 800U
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 800U (Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800U
- Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 9 score – 387K vs 227K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|111703
|GPU
|-
|100841
|Memory
|-
|67669
|UX
|-
|104529
|Total score
|227511
|387816
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
392
Dimensity 800U +58%
618
Multi-Core Score
1565
Dimensity 800U +17%
1838
|Image compression
|-
|104.15 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|15.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|33.55 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|28.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|14.7 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.08 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|542.3 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|9 FPS
|Score
|-
|1588
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|44 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|47 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|35 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme 7 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Dimensity 800U
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|3
|Shading units
|-
|48
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|August 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6225
|MT6853T
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site
