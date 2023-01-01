Snapdragon 680 vs Dimensity 8200
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8200
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 873K vs 268K
- Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2400 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|82218
|205146
|GPU
|50002
|332589
|Memory
|67147
|153204
|UX
|69303
|174402
|Total score
|268784
|873526
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
377
Dimensity 8200 +164%
997
Multi-Core Score
1568
Dimensity 8200 +105%
3222
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|-
|Score
|442
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|23 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|65 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|62 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Dimensity 8200
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78
3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|1114 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|96
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.2
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|MediaTek APU 580
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 320MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|December 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM6225
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site
