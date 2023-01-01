Snapdragon 680 vs Dimensity 8200 VS Snapdragon 680 Dimensity 8200 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 680 268784 Dimensity 8200 +225% 873526 CPU 82218 205146 GPU 50002 332589 Memory 67147 153204 UX 69303 174402 Total score 268784 873526 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 680 377 Dimensity 8200 +164% 997 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 680 1568 Dimensity 8200 +105% 3222

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 680 442 Dimensity 8200 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Score 442 -

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 59 FPS

[Medium] - Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS

[Low] - Fortnite 23 FPS

[Low] - Shadowgun Legends 65 FPS

[Low] - World of Tanks Blitz 62 FPS

[Medium] - Genshin Impact 26 FPS

[Low] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Dimensity 8200

CPU Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)

4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53) 1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78

3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 3100 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A L3 cache - 4 MB Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G610 MC6 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2 GPU frequency 1114 MHz 950 MHz Execution units 2 6 Shading units 96 - Vulkan version 1.1 1.2 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 2133 MHz 6400 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 MediaTek APU 580 Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440 Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 320MP Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity Modem X11 - 4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 21 5G support No Yes Download speed Up to 390 Mbps - Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps - Wi-Fi 5 6 Bluetooth 5.1 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced October 2021 December 2022 Class Mid range Flagship Model number SM6225 - Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site